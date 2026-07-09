Citizen Vigilante Woke Activist Judge Scene

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.398Citizen Vigilante Woke Activist Judge SceneI WANTED TO SHARE THIS.W.D. LadyJul 09, 2026398ShareTranscriptJust a scene from Citizen Vigilante that I wanted to share with everyone. 😏Hope you guys enjoy! 😘❤️💋Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesMovie & TV ReviewsMostly reviews about things I’ve seen and watched, whether it’s foreign films or old black-and-white classics.Mostly reviews about things I’ve seen and watched, whether it’s foreign films or old black-and-white classics.SubscribeAuthorsW.D. Lady