Written May 12, 2018. This is a comic book review, but it’s only one of its kind so I’m leaving it in the Movie & TV Reviews until I do more comic reviews…if ever.

I know, that’s a very long title.

But it’s important you get the gist of this review right now.

You’re probably scratching your head and wondering how did it all come down to this? After many years of brainwashing by the Leftist Feminist Movement, I’ve finally become aware of the true intentions of this political party.

One of the many reasons I stopped reading this comic. So every time a woman sees a man with these special glasses, she sees the future of her torment and pain? Wha…?! You’re implying all men are evil basically. Would this apply if the woman had a son?

If you’ve ever read my previous blogs in the past, you’ll know that I was always about strong female characters and so into the Feminist Movement. Key word to remember… “WAS.” I mean, what’s wrong with women having equal rights to men, right? Who would be against that?

Besides, Muslims… and what a surprise, I found out not long afterwards that the Feminist Movement aligned themselves with Islam.

Now, my enemies are one in the same: Islam and Feminists.

Wow, this Feminist is really smart. If she was the author of Bitch Planet, I’d post her picture everywhere. Unfortunately, she’s not.

I will not post a picture of the real author, who’s name is Kelly Sue Deconnick. You can always Google it, including her Twitter account. Although her Twitter picture is extremely creepy with the blood running down her eyes. But whatever.

What a charming, young lady… I couldn’t help posting a picture.

It’s not like Kelly Sue Deconnick is going to actually read this review and respond back to someone like me. And even if she did, who the hell cares? I’m sure she can handle criticism of her work. By the way, she’s probably laughing all the way to the bank. I have nothing personally against her, but her comics could sure use some improvement.

Let’s start from the beginning…

I wrote an old review of Bitch Planet in 2015. When I go back and re-read this review, it’s like I’m a completely different person, in a whole other reality. It was a light-hearted review, nothing political nor serious. Besides, I had only read the first volume and wasn’t really sure if I’d continue it.

A brief summary of Bitch Planet goes a lil’ somethin’ like this… it’s the same as that one show, Orange is the New Black.

This is a stupid show.

But in outer space and a splash of Death Race and Mad Max for some violence.

Not really. They unfortunately didn’t wear face paint.

That’s pretty much it.

Oh yeah, and there’s lots and lots of naked women. Like everywhere.

I don’t understand what is Kelly’s obsession over naked women’s bodies. Does the author have a fetish for women of color? Especially, those who are overweight, skinny, athletic, or something?

Grant it, maybe I initially missed the so-called heavy themes in Bitch Planet. I was minding my own business and figured this comic book series might have an interesting story, since I was doing research on how to make a good comic book.

This is NOT one of them.

Plain and simple.

In many ways, it’s eerily similar to the book and TV show, The Handmaid’s Tale. However one question kept coming to my mind.

Why does Kelly and other Feminist Authors still treat women (including their readers) as a victim in their own fucking stories?

Why is it always the men’s fault?

Is there a Feminist author that would blame women as the fault of their own demise?

Bitch Planet’s plot is so hard to take seriously. Even with political satire, it’s not written cleverly and its topics about women and men is clearly skewed by Leftist Bullshit. By Kelly’s Leftist Bullshit.

I don’t have a problem with loving yourself as you are, but if being overweight means having heart disease (not to mention Diabetes) is high among women and men… I don’t think I’d be laughing as much.

It just so happened that every man on the freaking planet agreed that certain women should be sent to prison for the simple crime of thinking for themselves.

Or if you’re an overweight woman, I guess living on Earth is too much for you and you’re sent to jail.

WHAT?!

Even sons, uncles, and fathers agree to this stupidity?

If you want to talk about real oppression ladies, just come on over to the Middle East and live under Sharia Law for a few years.

It’s ten times worse than this horribly written comic.

Don’t get me wrong, I still love my old TV shows and books with strong female characters. Steven Universe is tipping the point of having Liberal and Leftist views that are clearly aimed at brainwashing children from a very young age.

Why is Steven’s father a deadbeat hippie, who works at a car wash?

I mean, just look at Steven’s Dad and tell me there’s something seriously wrong here. No career. No real skills, besides singing. Just a washed up loser with no actual goals in life. How in the world was he able to support a child, nonetheless survive or pay off his freaking bills?

Not to mention, Steven doesn’t really look up to his father as an important role model in his life, but more as a Friend Dad. A Friend Dad isn’t an actual Dad, but someone who pretends to act like one… Friend Dad doesn’t punish Steven for anything and treats him more like a buddy. There’s no child and parent relationship. Many episodes will go by when we don’t actually see Steven’s Dad whatsoever. It’s evident that the creator of this show doesn’t believe Dads are important in growing up.

Steven gets more help from the super heroines (Garnet, Pearl, and Amethyst), who happen to be all female with no real jobs either but to save the world, I guess. There’s something wrong when a TV series doesn’t have any other strong male characters that Steven can look up to for help and guidance.

But that’s a whole other story we’ll have to debate at another time. The important roles of men (for example: of fatherhood) or becoming a father in mainstream media is being taken out, which makes it so disturbing. It seems females and mothers are more important than men and fathers, unless they’re a gay white man with a black father, who’s a transexual.

Both genders are necessary to create a child in the first place and both are needed in raising a child, so why should one gender be held at a higher standard than the other?

I thought the point of Feminist Fiction was about equality for the sexes, but it’s never mentioned in any of these popular series about the important roles of each gender.

You tell ’em, Snowflake.

In a way, Feminists are constantly using this cliche’ trope over and over again: the sexes are never equal and will never be equal, because we said so.

However, I finally realized as I read more of Bitch Planet that there was a clear goal in mind, a political angle to everything. After reading issue #9, I suddenly got fed up with it and even bored with these Feminist Extremists, who sound more like whining bitches that complain about every little thing in the world.

Yet, these Feminists don’t actually want to make the world a better place for all, because doing something like standing up against Honor Killings would require real action that they’re too lazy to do themselves.

I stopped caring about the story of Bitch Planet, including the characters such as Kam and Meiko (whose sudden tragic death and rape story was so forced it made me roll my eyes more than once).

I especially don’t like the bashing of Conservative views nor the generalization about Conservatives in all walks of life, implying that they are all “white supremacists.”

This is why Bitch Planet sucks so badly.

It’s not remotely entertaining and it’s not intellectual.

The back of the issues have social commentaries and so-called feminist articles. They’re all Leftist views. There is not one different opinion whatsoever, supporting the President of the United States, America or Americans in general, nor Conservatives.

It’s the same people, who are constantly chanting like crazy that “Women are oppressed!” and “We need to stop it, before it’s too late!” These are the same women, who will openly support Sharia Law, saying “It’s great for all.”

That’s when I realized Feminist Ideology is full of crap. These women aren’t real, true Feminists at heart. It’s just a front. It’s total bullshit.

Kelly and others like her are against all men.

They actually believe their own illogical truths and swallow their own bullshit on a daily basis, encouraging other women to follow in their place.

If you don’t comply with their ideology or if you speak up for yourself about their flawed perspectives, you’re considered a homophobic, racist, nazis, islamophobe, and a white supremacist.

That sounds more like a dictatorship, rather than encouraging free will and free thinking.

This Pokemon is thinking for himself.

Which is why any kind of actual thinking, which includes facts, in Bitch Planet, is literally thrown out the door.

When Feminists say all men are rapists, they actually believe that shit.

A lot happened to me in the last three years. If I hadn’t been red-pilled by the truth, thanks to InfoWars.com, I probably would’ve still been brainwashed by the Leftist Propaganda Machine. I mean, it’s practically everywhere.

The Left controls everything, especially the shows we watch and what we read. They control the media, even the movies and the radio. They control the schools and every part of education. There are no Conservative voices whatsoever in Bitch Planet. Kelly Sue has a loyal fanbase and numerous women send her letters and pictures; some are dressed up as the characters themselves, not to mention, showing off their NC tattoos.

Oh, it’s so liberating!

Getting a tattoo that has “NC” on it just like everybody else. Are you trying to say “No Control” or “Not Controlled” in your not so subtle Feminist comic book?

Did you know if you were really oppressed Kelly Sue, you wouldn’t have a job right now…

But if you support Trump, you’re automatically fired from your workplace, brutally stabbed multiple times, or even banned from visiting certain stores and restaurants.

Go to the Middle East Kelly Sue and try coming up with a Feminist comic book for Muslim women to speak freely against Sharia Law.

Let’s see how that works out for ya.

Bitch Planet just proves that Leftist Propaganda is being written by Fanatical Extremist Feminists, who want you to think you’re oppressed just like them and that every women in the world is oppressed, especially right here in the United States. When it simply isn’t true.

You know who are the most oppressed?

Christians and Muslim women.

But not once is that ever mentioned in Bitch Planet. Where are the drawings of Muslim women taking off their hijab or burka in the name of freedom, in Muslim countries? Where are the drawings of Christians being beheaded in the Middle East for simply being Christian?

Oh no, we wouldn’t want to offend Linda Sarsour “The Cockroach”, who proudly boasts that Sharia Law is the best thing for women ever… when we know if she takes off her hijab in the Middle East, she’ll be stoned to death by Muslim men.

How funny it is this hologram is dressed like a Catholic Nun. Now, if she was dressed in a Burka (or Burqa) would Kelly have to apologize for offending Muslims?

I rest my case.

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Movie & TV Reviews.

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