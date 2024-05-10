Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Dan Segal's avatar
Dan Segal
Jul 13, 2024

Dennis Prager:

“The ability of people to lie to themselves is proven everyday by the Left.”

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