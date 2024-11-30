Author’s Note: This is a very long review and Season 2 was a bit of a mess. So please bear with me. This contains MAJOR SPOILERS. If you still haven’t seen the show and you want to see it, I suggest you go watch it first and then come back to this later.

Arcane: League of Legends (Season 1 & Season 2)

So, there's been a lot of hype surrounding Netflix's animated show, Arcane: League of Legends. I watched Season 1, but it's been awhile since I saw it and I'm just going to give you a simple rundown of what the story is about.

Just to let you know there are so many characters in this show; some good, others bad... and there's other characters I really didn't have a clue nor give a damn about.

It's a shame that these characters are background props or fodder to die later on in the plot, but that’s just how it is. If given more time to develop minor characters, it could've been more interesting, so that when they do die it has a meaningful impact... instead of just meh. >:(

Anyway, Arcane: League of Legends came out on November 6th and 20th, 2021. The second and final season was released between November 9th and 23rd, 2024.

Now… I've never played the games made by Riot Games, so I'm a newcomer about the history and lore of this world. I had some doubts… because whenever any company adapts a TV show or a movie based around a video game it can go two ways. It can be super popular like Nintendo’s Mario Brothers or ruin the entire franchise.

I mean, just look at Halo…

What a surprise! Didn’t see that one coming at all.

Arcane: League of Legends is NOT a kids show. This is an adult TV series that was produced by the French animation studio, Fortiche.

The series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. If anyone knows the history of Riot Games they were in a lawsuit not that long ago and forced to pay $100 million from a case in 2018-2021 for gender-based discrimination.

Knowing that little piece of history from the start, here is a summary of the show...

SEASON 1 SUMMARY:

The story revolves around two sisters, who find themselves in between a war with two cities. The upper elite, utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed under­ground city of Zaun, where crime, drugs, and evil run rampant.

The oldest sister Vi/Violet is the fighter type while Powder/Jinx is the younger one, who clearly has some serious mental issues after seeing both her parents die in some riot between the blue uniformed soldiers of Piltover. Their mother and father were mine workers, who worked in the harsh conditions of the factories.

Powder/Jinx is great at building tech, bombs, and weapons. I had mentioned in a previous post that this is cyberpunk genre... I meant steampunk, and yet later on it gets kind of high concept tech mixed in with magical elements, including sci-fi and fantasy.

The reason why I bring up sci-fi is because of the concept of time travel, but that's later on.

If you don't want any spoilers, don't continue any further.

OVERALL IMPRESSIONS:

I love the world-building, the creature designs, weapon designs, including the animation styles and the attention to details.

You could tell they put in effort into this series. Second season each episode costs $14 million, which is probably why Netflix only wanted two parts on this series. And you can tell certain storylines are very rushed and in the end, it's a jumbled mess for some people.

MUSICAL SCORE & SOUNDTRACK:

I only like the main intro theme music “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons. There's just way too many songs with lyrics in this series that it felt like I was watching a music video on MTV.

Grant it, I have no problems with lyrics... but you could've had more music that had none of those distractions at all and have better emotional scenes, where the characters are not talking whatsoever. There's background music, but I wished they used more instead of modern day pop songs.

There's only one scene that had a powerful emotional break, but that's in Season 2. Will explain that at a later time.

CHARACTERS:

Did I mention there’s a lot of characters in this show? Way too many to count, I'm only going to focus on the ones that I remember somewhat.

Unfortunately, I had issues with certain races being portrayed. The asian and white characters (blue uniformed soldiers) in Piltover and the ones in Ambessa’s army, beating up innocent furries and mixed people. Two other characters, one council member (from the capital) with blond, long hair gets brutally killed by Jayce (he’s the one who lost his legs and was in a wheelchair in Season 2), the only token asian character from the blue soldiers group dies in an explosion (Season 1).

A ginger girl from Caitlyn's group, who betrays them, and is killed violently as well, including Ambessa's white loyal soldier dies horribly by Beast Vandor in Season 2, getting literally ripped to shreds.

This is just the small details that I noticed and it may be nothing at all. The reason why I focused on the race of the characters is because of how they were portrayed, how they behaved, and how they were treated for the most part in the series... as deposable deaths without a care in the world.

I have no problems with characters and villains being of different races, but I kind of found it a constant thing in the plot. Now, if the story evolved around Ambessa and she was the main character, showing she has political bias and that she is inherently cruel to a particular group of people that would be an important character trait and flaw.

Individuals in a TV show or movie can have prejudices to anyone. That’s a human characteristic, due to upbringing and culture. But it felt like the creators of this show just hated white and asian characters in general and they all had graphic, violent deaths.

MALE CHARACTERS IN THE SHOW:

The only ones I liked are Viktor, Ekko, Vandor, Jayce, and Silco. All the male characters I loved! I enjoyed the tragic story of friendship and loss between Jayce and Viktor.

Viktor, who was born with a disability, is a scientist who’s trying to build tech that would help everyone, including finding a cure for himself. Jayce, born healthy and strong, is smart, helpful, a little naive, and a partner of Viktor's. The two solve equations together and build new technology called Hextech.

However, when Jayce tries to introduce Hextech to one of the councilmen from the capital… things get a little complicated.

A short, furry hybrid named Cecil B. Heimerdinger senses a dark aura around this cube-shaped thing. Cecil tells them to destroy it completely, due to it being way too dangerous to use.

As a result, Viktor gets upset and decides to try the Hextech on himself in his lab with no one around. The Hextech begins to change its shape and looks like fleshly material. Viktor gets a set of new legs from his technology, but it’s not enough for him to function like a normal person.

He decides to strip down and fuse his entire body with the Hextech, but something goes terribly wrong and one of his female assistants, who just happens to be nearby gets absorbed by the Hextech cube. She saves his life, but the tech turns the assistant into ash, killing her instantly.

To tell you the truth, I didn't care about this girl's death. We are not given much time on her at all, so knowing she had a crush on Viktor just seems rushed and contrived. She spoke to him once in the entire first season. That's it.

Meanwhile, Jayce is trying to convince a councilwoman from the capital, Mel Medarda, that the Hextech is harmless and could be used to help everyone... not really knowing what actually happened in Viktor's lab previously.

He tries talking to Mel, who's one of the brightest, top officials.

FEMININITY IN THE SHOW:

Mel, Caitlyn (only in Season 1) and Powder/Jinx are the only feminine female characters in Arcane, who actually wear dresses, have womanly attire, and show their curves and hips. The main problem with Mel is she's supposed to be smarter than everyone else.

Growing up with her abusive, military/general mother named Ambessa Medarda, Mel tries to balance civility and war between the two cities. However, I don't find Mel compelling at all.

She ends up having sex with Jayce, but there's no indication that she even liked him in the beginning, and there's no chemistry between them at all in terms of showing affection for each other or actual flirting. Mel is just too serious as a character and I find her extremely dull and boring to watch.

She's beautiful, but not interesting, and even when she has a lot of magical powers (unknown to her), 'cause she's a mage from the Black Rose (whoever that is, since I have no idea), Mel's still not that great.

Even after their sexual relations, when Jayce goes missing (in Season 2) and they (Mel and Jayce) are reunited there's no hugs, no kisses, no showing of concern, etc. What is the point of their relationship in this series? They could’ve had no sex at all and just be business partners. There’s no change in their relationship.

Their interaction throughout the series is cold and forced. Jayce shows more feelings and emotions to Viktor, his childhood friend, than to Mel who's his so-called lover.

VANDOR AND SILCO:

Moving on, the brotherly relationship of Vandor and Silco. Their brotherhood ends so bitterly that they become sworn enemies.

Silco is a gang leader in Zaun, who sells a special drug known as the Shimmer, in the slums and towns that makes people super powerful, but results in them getting hideously deformed.

What's even sadder is Vandor, who used to be a big softie, almost kills Silco in a fit of rage nearly drowning him. However, Silco survives by stabbing Vandor with a knife. The problem that started this hatred and warfare between them is never explained.

How did such close pals become enemies? I don't have a clue.

I wished they had explained this in a flashback, but there's only one and it's about the mother of Vi/Violet and Powder/Jinx. Who freaking cares about the mother? I want to know about why Vandor and Silco hated each other so much, but apparently it's implied that Vi/Violet and Powder/Jinx's mother asked Vandor to look after them while she was gone...or something.

I dunno... the only thing I do know is Vandor does indeed adopt both sisters, because their parents were killed by the blue soldiers (who look like police officers), who constantly protect Piltover from constant gangs and invaders.

Another interesting male character is Ekko, who forms his own resistance against Silco. At first, I thought Ekko was female due to his voice. But Elko is voiced by the actor Reed Shannon.

Ekko is enduring and has a lot of good leadership qualities such as self-sacrifice and he's artistic, doing paintings and such. Love Ekko and his personality.

FEMALE CHARACTERS IN THE SHOW:

Now… to discuss all the female characters…

Vi/Violet is always angry all the time, drunk, and fighting everything and everyone.

Why did they make Vi/Violet look like a man? It doesn’t make any sense to me…

Powder/Jinx turns evil and crazy after accidentally killing two childhood friends (both boys), who were their partners in crime. It was an explosion that caused it; Powder/Jinx used Hextech technology from Viktor & Jayce's lab... after a scouting mission for supplies.

She steals it, without knowing what it truly is. Powder/Jinx keeps the blue orbs as bombs in her own monkey toy grenades and gadgets.

She looks exactly like her game design.

Their childhood friends get crushed in the blast by a concrete slab... and Vandor loses his life, protecting Vi/Violet from a guy who's ten times her size because Vi/Violet refuses to listen to him about running away from a fight she just can't win.

While Vandor is bleeding out on the street, he utters his last dying words to Vi/Violet, saying she must protect and look after her little sister.

And what does Vi/Violet do afterwards?

As soon as Powder/Jinx tells Vi/Violet that the gadgets she made worked and that she caused the huge blast, Violet slaps her in the face. Violet yells at Powder that it's all her fault that everyone is now dead.

Then, the bitch Vi/Violet abandons Powder/Jinx all by herself--literally leaving the mentally ill child alone to fend for herself in the street, next to Vandor’s dead body. Only for Silco and his gang to find the little girl, crying hysterically out loud.

Powder/Jinx runs over to Silco and hugs him tight... that's when Silco decides to keep and raise Powder/Jinx as his own daughter.

Some time later, years I'm guessing because there's no indication of time change... Vi/Violet is in prison beating up thugs twice her size with her bare fists.

Yeah, right...

In Season 1 and 2, Vi is still the same angry character as before, who doesn't change one bit at all. The only one who changes is Powder/Jinx, believe it or not.

But Powder/Jinx is still no hero and the way Season 2 treats her leaves me feeling very confused. Zaun, the underground city, basically worships Powder/Jinx like Silco, which is fucking ridiculous.

Not only does that make absolutely no sense, but Jinx had killed Silco in a wild fit of craziness… shooting him multiple times with her machine gun. The reason why she did this… she believed Silco betrayed her and would turn her in to the authorities at Piltover. It’s all coming back to me.

Silco had saved Jinx’s life earlier after she nearly died in an explosion at the bridge, where Ekko faced her to a death fight. However, Ekko couldn’t kill her (because they were childhood friends) and Jinx set off the explosives anyway.

This made Silco rush to the scientist (Brett Tucker) so he could save Jinx and injected a purple serum into her blood, which results in Jinx’s eyes turning purple/pinkish.

In the end of Season 1, Jinx sent missiles to the capital of Piltover, causing a new war between the two cities. Not only that, but she injured and killed innocent people as a result of the bombs. The council were in the process of giving Zaun its own independence and Powder/Jinx literally screwed that up for everyone.

So, in fact, Powder/Jinx is not heroic in anyway. She's the main reason why the military soldiers of Piltover raid Zaun and take control over everything, because Caitlyn (becomes the new Captain now) and wants revenge for her mother's death.

Another horrible female character is Ambessa Medarda. She's the military general, who's always angry, drinking, and fighting.

Sound familiar to someone else?

Did someone actually have sex with this woman? I highly doubt that…

Also, there's Sevika, who's always drunk, angry, and fighting.

Sound familiar to someone else? Sure, she's got one mechanical arm, but who gives a fuck. I sure don't.

Many of the female characters all look like men. They sound, walk, talk, and behave exactly like a man in every way.

Hence, my previous post.

After this post, I didn’t watch Arcane after the first two episodes. But later on… I decided to wait until all the episodes came out and watched it again.

We also have Caitlyn Kiramman, who does look and sound female and dresses like one, but that’s only in Season 1. She starts acting like a dude in Season 2.

She's the daughter and Captain of the blue uniformed soldiers, who protect the city at all times. Didn't care about her mother’s death one bit nor the forced lesbian relationship she has with Violet and her other lesbian relationship with the ginger girl in her group. Sorry, I don't know the hell her name was.

Caitlyn has a green/lizard man soldier, a girl who’s ginger, and a tall man who's always drunk. Don't know any of their names... I couldn't give you a name even to save my own life.

Didn't care about them at all either. There's even an asian guy, who works undercover for Silco... didn't care he backstabs his fellow soldiers for money and then he dies. Before he dies, he tells Caitlyn, Ekko, or Vi/Violet... whoever the hell is there to tell his daughter that he loves her.

Weird flex, but okay.

Don't remember seeing the daughter at all... she might have had a minute of screen time or 30 seconds. That's it.

SEASON 1 - FINAL THOUGHTS:

Season 1, I'll give a C- . I wasn't in love with it and I didn't care about the other minor villains, like the ratman and some other gang members. The reason for my score is they killed off Vandor and Silco, who are my two favorite characters.

SEASON 2 REVIEW:

The final season is a little better by far, but only because Jinx changes, Jayce changes, Viktor changes, and Ekko too. They all have their character arcs.

Vi/Violet and Caitlyn never grow up nor do they change and neither do the other main females.

Mel is a mage, but so what? She's even more powerful than Black Rose and she didn't even know it and without any training skills whatsoever… she is able to defeat the mage tribe with such ease. There's another side story about her brother, who went missing, and she finds him... but that goes nowhere.

I just found it pointless, because how did the brother get captured and die? Apparently, he was snooping around and heard rumors about Ambessa having a mysterious lover. I find that hard to believe. No man in his right mind would ever want to date nor sleep with Ambessa... she would kill them in their sleep.

Nobody knows the truth about her brother's disappearance. It would've been interesting if Ambessa had killed her son, but she doesn't say it nor admit to being the one that resulted in his untimely demise.

Anyway, Caitlyn and Mel fight off Ambessa together and she dies.

But who cares? Nobody.

What's sad about Ambessa is they had every opportunity to show that she has motherly love towards her daughter and family, which is why she tries to act tough.

If Ambessa had showed real emotions, like tears for killing her own son... that would've been a powerful moment revealing how she let things get too far and her lust for power destroyed her entire family.

That would have added another layer of realism and made it so much harder for Mel to defeat her, knowing her mother does care... but her greed got the better of her.

But nope.

We aren't given a shred of emotion at all. If there had been flashbacks of Ambessa in Season 1 (where she isn't killing everybody) and having a soft side... if she had given Mel a hug or a motherly kiss on the forehead, even if it's one time... it would've been so much more interesting. Her character design is badass, but she's shallow as hell and has no other personality traits... besides starting wars, killing, drinking wine, and fighting.

The final battle between daughter and mother I just felt nothing between them. Caitlyn loses an eye in the fight. The first serious injury, and yet she shows no signs of it, not even screaming out in pain. So I had no idea she was hurt in the first place.

Geez, this is a long review! We're getting there. Keep hanging on, the story is a jumbled mess.

CONS OF THE SHOW:

We also get a bizarre scene in the prison (will come back to it later), where Powder/Jinx used to be held in captivity...because she's suicidal now after the death of a small mute girl, who she befriended.

To be brutally honest, I didn't care about the child’s death. She never talked and we barely even knew her. Anyway, Jinx had adopted her for some reason after saving her life from some gang members.

Vandor comes back, but as some kind of beast/werewolf. Brett Tucker experimented with his body; I just found this other side story rather stupid. The visuals are amazing, but Brett is trying to find a cure to save his love... I dunno if that's his daughter or his lover, but she looked very young.

Viktor dies from the attack by Powder/Jinx at the capital. Jayce decides to use Hextech and it brings his friend back, transforming his entire body. What happens is Viktor becomes like Jesus, a healer, who goes to the underground city after hearing the voice of his female assistant.

We don't know if this is all in his head. I really don't know anymore. But he sometimes sees her in full form too. He sees her footprints and ends up in the slums. Some of the druggies try to rob Jesus Viktor and he instantly cures them of all their deformities.

As a result, he creates an entire village of monk-like people, who grow their own food and live in peace/harmony with nature.

Now, stay with me... Jayce, Ekko, and Cecil go to the main Hextech Gate... a huge machine that operates/supplies energy to the city of Piltover.

The machine is infected by the fleshly substance. Is it Hextech or something else? I don’t know, but our boys get sucked into a time portal. Jayce goes to a dark apocalyptic future, where Piltover is in total ruins, everyone is dead, and Hextech has destroyed everything in its path.

He ends up having to run and hide from these mannequin creatures. Jayce trips and falls down a hole, breaking his leg. For many years, I have no idea how long, he ends up living in that hole hunting food and surviving.

We're not given a time or a date, only that Jayce grows a beard. Jayce uses his axe weapon to fix his broken leg and somehow climbs out of that hole.

He ends up walking toward the source of the destruction, climbs up pieces of floating debris, etc and reaches the very top of some sphere where there's blue skies and butterflies... there he meets an older Viktor, standing beside what resembles a mannequin that looks like Jayce and his axe in the future. Jayce tells him he'll fix it and he’ll make everything right again.

Future Viktor gives him a stone (called a Wild Rune) and Jayce is transported back to his own time period.

BEAST VANDOR:

So Powder/Jinx fight this beast in the prison of Piltover and it turns out he can speak. It so happens he remembers Powder/Jinx’s face and Vi/Violet's too. The sisters come together and find Beast Vandor, so they can take him to Jesus Viktor at the village to cure him.

Even though I didn’t like Beast Vandor, there was a powerful scene where Vi/Violet is fighting him with her mechanical arms, but when Powder/Jinx tells her not to harm Vandor and that it’s their father, Vi/Violet lowers her arms and completely surrenders.

There’s no sound and Powder/Jinx, fearing the worst, and that her sister may be dead… looks for her in the smog. Beast Vandor and Vi/Violet are hugging. The music in this scene was really good and had the emotional impact to make me care a little more about these characters… even though I still hate Vi/Violet.

Apparently, Jesus Viktor can heal Beast Vandor with the help of his female assistant, but because of the severe damage to Vandor’s mental state it would take some time.

Jesus Viktor doesn’t know how to heal him exactly, but he and his female assistant try to enter Vandor’s mind, going through an endless maze (they’re both in between space and time) to find Vandor’s human soul, and soon afterwards the Beast eventually calms down and goes to sleep.

THE CONCEPT OF TIME TRAVEL:

Meanwhile, Ekko and Cecil are in an alternate dimension. It's peaceful and both Vandor and Sicilo are alive. Their friendship is back together, because Sicilo forgave Vandor.

Jinx is now Powder and she's not crazy anymore, but Vi/Violet is so very dead. Thank you God!

Ekko with the help of Cecil decide to make their own time machine, using scraps of the broken Hextech from the explosion that killed Vi/Violet.

Powder and Ekko start developing feelings for each other. This was the only time I actually cared about them getting close. They were childhood friends from the start, they have chemistry, and they both like to build gadgets.

So, it makes sense that they would hook up. Powder wears a dress and they hang out in the local bar, dancing together while Spanish music plays.

It was sweet and cute. Nothing like Jayce/Mel's distant relationship and nowhere near Vi/Caitlyn's forced homosexuality.

Anyway, the time machine works and as Ekko is leaving, Cecil leaves the bubble and sacrifices his own life to make sure there's enough power to send Ekko back to their own time.

I really liked Cecil; he's wise, funny, and down to earth. As Ekko returns, Jinx/Powder is about to commit suicide at her hideout and blow herself up.

Ekko talks to Powder/Jinx several times, using the time machine to reverse the blowing herself up part, which was kind of funny.

What's even tragic is during this scene Vi/Caitlyn are both having sex in the prison after Powder/Jinx escaped to go kill herself, because she can’t forgive herself for the crimes that she committed that ended the lives of many. Vi/Violet is such a selfish person and a horrible sister in general.

Not to mention, this scene doesn't make a lick of sense. Vi/Violet's little sister is going to kill herself, so she decides to have sex right there and now...

Couldn’t you wait until after you found your sister, safe and sound?

This is the game version of Caitlyn by the way. The series did her dirty.

Oh, and if you were thinking this scene is sexy and hot... it's NOT! Vi/Violet literally has NO breasts, NO tits, NO boobs, NOTHING, and Caitlyn’s breasts are completely faded and blurred out.

Both girls look like they both had top surgery, especially Vi/Violet, to look like MEN!

Very disturbing!

They should’ve just made Vi/Violet a man instead. That would’ve made more sense than this sex scene right here.

THE EVOLUTION OF VIKTOR:

All right, so Jayce goes to Jesus Viktor's village all deranged and what not. Jayce ends up killing Jesus Viktor while he's in the process of saving Beast Vandor, who's now talking and protecting Powder/Jinx from Ambessa's loyal white soldier.

Jesus Viktor dies and so do the other villagers, due to their brains all being linked to him. Ambessa uses Brett Tucker to bring back Jesus Viktor from the dead, but they need Beast Vandor's blood.

Caitlyn ends up betraying Ambessa with the help of Vi/Violet and Jesus Viktor is mad that Jayce betrayed him.

Beast Vandor loses his humanity in the process (due to Jesus Viktor dying) and the little mute girl that befriended Powder/Jinx dies from blowing herself up with the blue Hextech orb that's in a pistol.

Powder/Jinx watches helplessly. Vi/Violet and Caitlyn drag her away to safety.

AMBESSA HELPS VIKTOR:

Ambessa buries her dead soldiers, including the white loyal soldier, who's been with her from the start. I don't know his name at all.

Anyhoo, the scientist (Brett Tucker) uses the blood of Beast Vandor to bring Jesus Viktor back from the dead. Apparently, Jesus Viktor is still conscious inside the dead villagers and as the blood of Beast Vandor goes into his body, Jesus Viktor becomes Monster Viktor and starts creating mannequin machines out of the dead villagers' bodies.

An additional side note, Brett Tucker is the same scientist in the first season, who meets Viktor when he’s a child and has a purple salamander creature as a pet. However, his pet dies and he uses its body parts in later experiments. I think that’s him…

Brett is supposedly the creator of the purple drug, called the Shimmer, that makes people stronger in physical abilities… but is highly addictive and messes up the body with sores and deformities. It is also believed that the factory that makes the Shimmer drug is leaking its contents in Zaun, causing Hextech to act strangely, infecting plants, animals, buildings, and so on.

Anyway, I digress…

The only reason why Ambessa goes along with Brett’s plan is because she wants an army that can never die and Brett also wants a cure to save his love. Monster Viktor and Ambessa go to war with the city of Piltover while Jayce warns the council at the capital that Monster Viktor will kill them all (even Zaun) using the Hexgate machine.

Monster Viktor visits the capital in one of these mannequin bodies (like the ones Jayce saw in the future) and tries to convince everyone he means no real harm.

Jayce and Mel fight Monster Viktor, but he's very fast, strong, and powerful. After another attack at the capital, it's full on war and Piltover opens the border to Zaun, because they need more manpower to fight Monster Viktor and his army of machines.

Ambessa launches an attack directly, carrying a large sphere with her. However, this is only a distraction. Jayce goes to Hexgate and finds Monster Viktor, who's now practically a God!

They both fight and God Viktor flies to the top of Piltover, ready to unleash Hextech and destroy the world with his new superpowers. Vi/Violet and Powder/Jinx fight the new and improved Beast Vandor, who's only loyal to God Viktor.

God Viktor's mannequins begin to absorb people, by touching their faces... everyone soon becomes linked or literally slaves to God Viktor. Vi/Violet, Powder/Jinx, and Mel get their brains linked by God Viktor's golden thread.

Ekko is the last one not connected to anything and he flies to the top of Piltover on his hoverboard. He uses the time machine to alter the course of history. He fails multiple times though, getting captured by God Viktor's army.

He only has one last attempt and he throws the time machine at God Viktor. Viktor becomes human somewhat, or his face gets revealed underneath the monster created by Hextech.

In some other dimension, between time and space, Jayce talks to Viktor and tries to convince his friend that this isn't the way of fixing humanity. That being imperfect is what makes us all human.

Viktor suddenly realises the error of his ways and Jayce hands him the stone (Wild Rune), the same one Future Viktor gave him.

This undos everything and Jayce stays behind with Viktor, as the two of them negate the future.

Unfortunately, we do not know if they both died together or if they are in separate alternate universes. It was a very touching scene, which makes my score for Season 2 a B+, because I love the friendship of Jayce and Viktor so much.

After Viktor and Jayce disappear, Powder/Jinx sacrifices her life for Vi/Violet, since Beast Vandor is still alive. It attacks Vi/Violet on a ledge that's tilting over, so Powder/Jinx rushes over and kicks Beast Vandor off the edge. Vi/Violet grabs and holds onto Powder/Jinx’s hand, but it’s too late.

Powder/Jinx is prepared to die and she slips. Powder/Jinx pulls the grenade as she’s falling and Beast Vandor dies along with her.

Afterwards Vi/Violet and Caitlyn (who now has an eye patch) decide to stay together, and then they both leave the city of Piltover in a floating, sailing ship.

If you were able to follow along throughout all of these storylines, kudos to you. Thank you for reading this far and have a great day, folks!

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