Author’s Note- This is a brand new story! This is a free-style writing. Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again. This has mature content and some adult language.

Any comments, suggestions, and feedback is greatly appreciated. I hope you enjoy :)

CHAPTER 1 - THE FIRST KILL

In an abandoned warehouse, two figures dressed in dark clothing and hoodies over their heads entered through a squeaky wide door.

“Tyrell, this your lucky day,” whispered a young man in a black hoodie.

Tyrell removed the gray hoodie from his face, now that the coast was clear and they could talk freely. It was nearing midnight, but since Tyrell had no place to go he figured hanging out with his best friend would be a better alternative than walking alone in the streets. Tyrell’s short and black, curly hair was in dreadlocks while his companion had shaved most of his hair.

“What the fuck are you talkin’ ‘bout, Da’kaun?” Tyrell wasn’t in the mood for pranks and he was exhausted from having to walk so far.

“Man, you can finally join us. Didn’t you say you wanted to be in our gang?”

Da’kaun removed his hands from out of his pockets and came to a complete stop.

“I dunno, man. If my mother finds out ‘bout this I’m as good as dead…” Tyrell said, nervously.

He felt uneasy about joining any violent gangs, due to his mother’s religious background. Tyrell knew that if he didn’t join a gang soon, he’d eventually have a target on his back. To survive the streets, you needed protection—a gang offered asylum to many fatherless young men. However, he was afraid of Kadrick, the Leader of the Revolution.

“Kadrick wants you. You got no choice but to join,” Da’kaun said, quite bluntly.

Tyrell sighed deeply. “C’mon man, I don’t wanna be with that psycho…”

Da’kaun laughed a little. “This is big, man. Kadrick’s gonna kill a bunch of those pigs.”

Tyrell started backing away from Da’kaun. “I-I don’t wanna kill no fuckin’ cops. I don’t wanna go to jail…”

“Chill dude. You don’t get no jail time. If you do this one favor for Kadrick, he’ll let you join the Revolution.”

Tyrell rolled his eyes in annoyance. “How ‘bout fuckin’ no?”

All of a sudden, Da’kaun went behind Tyrell and pushed him forward.

“I gotta show you somethin’ first. Somethin’ pretty wild.” Da’kaun grinned playfully and showed Tyrell around the empty two-story building.

What the hell is he fuckin’ doin’? Tyrell thought, ignoring his gut instincts as he decided to go along with it.

He really saw no harm in exploring the abandoned warehouse, which had been closed down for nearly a decade.

“Man, can’t you show me later? Ain't it kinda late?” Tyrell questioned, looking around the old factory where they used to build cars from the ground up.

However, many of the jobs had been shipped overseas for cheaper labor. As a result there were little to no career opportunities for Tyrell and the others at his age. Not that it would help much, since Tyrell didn’t have a high school diploma. He was nearing the age of twenty, but had no motivation to go back to school or even attempt college to get a degree.

Tyrell was getting fed up with being dragged around by Da’kaun and was about to turn around and go home. It wasn’t until they heard a door slam open that they both got startled. Tyrell’s heart started to race as soon as Revolution came rushing in. Kadrick was right there behind everyone, wearing a red hoodie, a thick gold chain around his neck, and carrying a Beretta M92 FS 6 mm pistol in his hand. Tyrell instantly froze in horror once Kadrick removed his hoodie and looked up at him.

“What the fuck you two doin’ here?” Kadrick asked, giving them a dirty look.

Tyrell tried to keep his composure. “I didn’t know this was your turf, man. Da’kaun brought me here.”

“Is that right?” Kadrick glanced over to Da’kaun, who was shaking like a leaf.

“He-he wants to join the Revolution, right Tyrell?”

Tyrell narrowed his eyes at Da’kaun and then took a deep breath. “What’s goin’ on? You said you had somethin’ to show me…”

Kadrick’s twelve homeboys were surrounding Tyrell, almost ready for a fight. However, Tyrell stood his ground, tightened his fists, and was ready to take another beat down, like always.

“Aight, that’s enough.” Kadrick shouted, giving his gang the signal to leave Tyrell alone.

Kadrick pointed the pistol directly at Da’kaun. “If you ever bring another person here again, I’m gonna kill you. You got it, bitch?”

Da’kaun nodded instantly and dropped to his knees. “I-I wanted him to be here, that’s all man. Don’t be mad.”

Kadrick noticed that Tyrell wasn’t afraid whatsoever of his pistol. Once he lowered it, he walked over to Tyrell.

“I’m impressed you’re not beggin’ me for mercy,” he said.

“I ain't afraid to die,” Tyrell said, angrily. “Got nothin’ to lose, right? I don’t got no money, no kid, no job.”

Kadrick tucked away his pistol behind his back and smiled. “You lose your life though.”

“Man, what kind of shitty life is this?” Tyrell snapped back. “You kill me and you get nothin’ at all.”

“You wanna make some cash? I thought you said you didn’t wanna join the Revolution?” Kadrick asked.

“I don’t have a choice, now do I?” Tyrell said, trying to act brave in front of Kadrick and his homeboys.

If Tyrell ever said the wrong thing at the wrong time, he was as good as dead. Kadrick grabbed Da’kaun by the neck and made him stand upright, despite that he was crying.

“We could use someone like you,” Kadrick said, pushing Da’kaun out of the way.

Tyrell gulped and tried to stay calm. “Kadrick… what you want, man?”

“You ever kill a cop before?” Kadrick asked.

“No…” Tyrell whispered, looking down at the floor.

Why the fuck is he askin’ me? He thought.

Kadrick came closer to Tyrell and placed a hand on his shoulder. “Here, let me show you a ‘lil token of my appreciation.”

Tyrell started to panic somewhat. I fuckin’ hate this. Why Da’kaun gotta bring me here?

“Yea, man… sure,” Tyrell said, not knowing what else to say.

Kadrick led Tyrell to a staircase and they both went towards the second floor while Da’kaun stayed with the rest of the group downstairs. There was a large black, faded curtain before them and Kadrick grinned madly.

“Look what we got fer ya…” Kadrick said with such joy.

He pulled the curtain off and there was a Caucasian man with short, blond hair dressed in a blue police uniform. The cop was sitting in a chair with his hands tied behind his back in handcuffs; both his feet were tied with duct tape, and his position was slumped forward. There was a small, bloody wound on his forehead and he appeared unconscious with duct tape wrapped over his mouth. But even though his eyes were closed… he was still breathing heavily.

Tyrell couldn’t believe that Kadrick would bring a cop to his home base. Usually, Kadrick would just shoot and kill cops point blank. But why did he want to keep this particular cop alive?

“Man, are you fuckin’ kiddin’ me right now?” Tyrell said, almost tripping over himself after seeing this dangerous surprise.

“I want you to watch this pig for a few days and then when I come back…you kill him,” Kadrick said, handing over his pistol to Tyrell.

Tyrell nearly dropped the gun in his hand. “What the fuck, man? Why you bring him here? What happens if they send more backup? You got a death wish or somethin? I-I don’t wanna do this shit, man.”

Tyrell placed the gun on a nearby table and quickly walked away, not wanting to have anything to do with the situation. Kadrick seized Tyrell by the neck with such force—with his bare hands.

“You walk away from me and you die…” Kadrick said, almost choking Tyrell as he tried to fight back.

Tyrell couldn’t do much whatsoever, since Kadrick was already a killer in so many ways. As soon as Kadrick released his chokehold, Tyrell fell to the ground hard, gasping for air.

Kadrick kneeled down and towered over Tyrell completely; his presence and his aura was suffocating to the young man. Kadrick had such darkness in his eyes—there was an evil that Tyrell couldn’t explain. A firm hand pulled on Tyrell’s dreadlocks with such cruelty, forcing him to lift his head up high and look at Kadrick directly. Tyrell could feel Kadrick’s hot breath breathing down on his face.

“I’ll kill your Momma first and then your ‘lil brother…then you last,” he whispered in Tyrell’s ear.

Sweat dripped down from Tyrell’s face and neck as he grated his teeth in pain. He closed his eyes and silently nodded in reply.

“Good boy. Now, don’t fuck this up. This is your last chance.”

“I-I won’t. I swear it,” Tyrell said, under his breath.

His life briefly flashed before his eyes and he knew in that moment that if he ever made Kadrick angry, he’d never see his mother and brother again; however, he had no other way out. Left with no possible options, besides the death of his poor family—he decided it was easier to obey Kadrick’s commands, in order to stay alive.

Once Kadrick let go of his dreadlocks and marched off, Tyrell remained on the ground and paralyzed in fear. It wasn’t until he heard Kadrick and the others leaving the warehouse and closing the door, that he could breathe in a sigh of relief.

After their footsteps faded away into the night, Tyrell was left alone to gather his own thoughts. Staring at the gun on the table and then back to the cop tied up in the corner, Tyrell’s fate was already predetermined.

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