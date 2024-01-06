Written April 22, 2018.

So, I went back to my video collection and looked at some of the older films that I’ve watched, a long time ago. There’s a bunch of classic black-and-white movies that I remember seeing when I was…um younger, but this one particular story held my attention the most.

I remember watching this on TCM (Turner Classic Movies) with my sister. There was something about it that made it very unique and special. The soundtrack is mostly keys from a piano and a few basic instruments, but it’s simply beautiful. Then, there’s the characters.

The characters are what I love the most. The story is well written and it does keep your interest, even until that last heartfelt moment.

If you hate little spoilers here and there, please don’t continue.

Wow, so that’s what the film would’ve looked like in color. Nice!

The story is about an uneducated young white blind girl, coming of age. Her name is Selina, who is played by actress Elizabeth Hartman.

I especially love Elizabeth Hartman, because she also plays another amazing character (Mrs. Brisby) in a cartoon film called The Secret of NIMH, which is a childhood favorite of mine about intelligent mice and rats, who are trying to survive in the world of humans, etc. Based on a novel of the same name.

I love this movie!

Anyway, I digress…

This movie came out in 1965 by the way.

So yeah, there’s that… need I say more?

Selina lives a very sheltered life in a noisy apartment with her drunken lazy grandfather (Ole Pa) and her talkative, abusive mother (Rose). The family relationship is so strained they can’t stop fighting and arguing with each other. They’re all broken and Rose has some serious issues, treating Selina pretty much like a household slave.

You better not fight with me, you old man!

Selina does the washing, cleaning, and cooking (brewing tea, etc) while everyone goes to work; they leave the girl alone for hours to spend much of her time, listening to the radio. However, one particular day Selina asks Ole Pa if she can go visit the park. Ole Pa does this favor for her, for whatever reason, maybe he was frustrated she kept asking him everyday that he finally gave in.

Selina is happy that she gets to go outside, but Ole Pa ends up leaving her all day, without food and water. Sometimes, he won’t come back for Selina until it’s like 2 a.m. after he’s been at a bar, drinking his life and money away with a bottle of alcohol.

Sidney Poitier, who plays Gordon, finds Selina crying at the park. Selina is in great distress, because she tripped over a tree root and lost her beads. She strings up beaded necklaces for a living to help out her family, so they can pay the bills. Selina tells him that she’s blind and Gordon is wondering why anyone would leave her alone, in a place like this.

Gordon helps her pick up her beads and he strings them together; they talk and they have fun just hanging out. Selina has no idea that Gordon is black, but you know… we’ll get to that part later.

Thanks for helping me find my beads.

So, after their first encounter there’s already chemistry.

Gordon asks Selina a few questions and finds out she’s not like most people.

I’m not going to say, “stupid.” Selina isn’t stupid whatsoever. But she is naive and maybe a little ignorant in some ways, due to her upbringing. Gordon is understanding and tries to teach her.

Selina doesn’t know the world like Gordon does, only what she’s been told from Ole Pa, Rose, and the radio. Her world is tiny, and yet she’s both curious about it and afraid of what might be on the other side. Gordon is almost like a teacher, a mentor in some way.

Selina takes a liking to Gordon like a moth to a flame, not knowing the dangers of what this relationship might mean later on in the future. She doesn’t care and falls head over heels in love with Gordon, like a lovesick puppy. I’m sorry for my choice of words, but Selina has spent all of her life in isolation.

Eventually, Gordon brings Selina over to his house and he tells her about things she’s never heard about, like a record player, and about going to a school for the blind. Selina doesn’t want to go to school, but Gordon insists that she can’t continue to live a life without education.

Gordon takes Selina out to do grocery shopping and helps her with math and things she’d have to do in the real world. I know, it’s so romantic going to the store picking up fruit, but Selina finds it fun as long as she’s with Gordon.

When Gordon is unpacking groceries at home, Selina does the unexpected and leans against him, putting her lips on his.

The most shocking and most powerful scene in this entire movie! I seriously don’t think this movie could be made today… seeing as we’ve gone back 50+ years. -__-

Gordon gently pushes her away, telling her this isn’t right. Selina talks about her upbringing and how she was blinded by her mother (Rose). It was the mother, who accidentally threw a glass bottle during some kind of fight with some man, who she had hooked up at a bar.

She even describes in graphic detail about how she was later raped by one of Rose’s boyfriend when she was sleeping by herself one night at the apartment. To her, rape is considered a one nightstand, even if she didn’t consent to it.

After hearing all of this, Gordon is quite devastated by Selina’s tragic past and makes it his duty to get her out of that way of life.

Say what?!

Gordon tells Selina the story about his grandmother, who was white falling in love with his grandfather, who was black. Okay, he doesn’t outright say it, but he mentions that they were from two different worlds.

He shows Selina a music box, because it was a symbol of their love. That was the first picture from the top. Selina loves the music box and Gordon decides to give it to her. The door opens and we’re introduced to Mark Ralfe, Gordon’s younger brother, who works at a hospital.

Gordon leaves the room for a moment and Mark follows, leaving Selina to listen to the music box.

However, Mark and Gordon get into a heated discussion about why a white girl is at the house in the first place.

Mark tells his brother that he shouldn’t be helping no white people, especially a white blind girl.

Bro, she’s white and you’re black.

Mark thinks Selina is “White Trash” and says, “They never did anything for us. Let whitey help their own.”

As Gordon and Selina’s relationship grows slowly over time, Selina buries the music box in the ground at the park, so Rose doesn’t take it away from her. She does more reckless things, like trying to sneak out of the apartment just to be with Gordon. But fails at it miserably.

Rose and her best friend, Sadie, want to move out of this dump and find greener pastures. They figure they could use their bodies, especially Selina’s, and work at one of those prostitution rings in the underbelly of the city.

Selina wants no part of it and soon enough Rose finds out about Gordon (about him being black) and all hell breaks loose.

Can’t you tell he’s black? Oh yeah, I forgot you’re blind… how old are you again?

Gordon basically protects Selina from Rose and her angry fits of rage. Rose even pushes Selina down on the ground, almost injuring her daughter on some rose bushes and a concrete slab.

As Gordon assists Selina up, Rose tries to yank him off but Gordon slaps her hand. Rose tries to make it look as if Gordon had attacked her. However, people were already watching as the drama unfolded, from the moment it began. Nobody listens nor pays any attention to Rose; many of the people in the park just give her an evil look and walk away, seeing as she was the abusive one from the start.

Gordon takes Selina to his house, for the very last time. Their time together is drawing to an end.

Gordon tells Selina that they can never be together, because they’re too different. Selina doesn’t care and she tells him that she still loves him, because he’s beautiful.

This scene made me cry. T__T

This is the second most powerful scene in the entire movie.

The phone rings and Gordon opens the door. A driver appears, telling him that the bus is here for Selina.

Selina goes downstairs, but the music box is left on the table. Gordon runs down the staircase and tries to reach her in time. The bus drives off and Gordon still has the music box in hand.

He takes a deep breath, calmly walks back to the building, and the camera pans upward to the trees.

THE END.

Or is it...?

As an audience member, does this mean that maybe Gordon will have to visit Selina in school, so he can give her back the music box? Or will they just never see each other again?

This heartbreaking ending leaves it so open, we want it to end on a happy note. But that’s what makes this movie great to begin with.

It’s somewhat realistic and doesn’t jump around the bush about Gordon and Selina’s relationship.

Don’t ever let me go.

This film deserves a better rating than 8.0 on IMBD.

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