Good morning, everyone! It’s another beautiful day. I hope you guys got enough sleep and rest yesterday. The past few days have been nonstop for me and I’m truly excited for the next coming months. I can’t wait!

Although, I should be taking a break to rest I have some announcements to make. As I’m writing this my injuries from the accident are almost fully healed, except for one slight issue with one of my fingers. It’s no big deal but if it doesn’t heal properly I may have to get surgery to fix it.

We shall see how that goes… maybe I’ll be lucky and not have to get any kind of operation whatsoever. I’m still able to type and write as you can see for yourself, but sometimes the pain acts up now and then, and I’ll have to put some ice on it.

Right now, the injury is bandaged and protected to keep it straight at all times. I think it’s called a “mallet” finger injury. However, it’s looking a lot better now.

Last month, it was completely bent out of shape… now it’s looking like nothing ever happened to it. Which is great! It still hurts every now and then, just not as much as before.

If I do accidentally hit it against something (like a wall) that’s another story, since that finger is still so very sensitive. I’m quite clumsy and that doesn’t help me in the least, so keeping it under wraps is probably my best option for another month or so. Just to be on the safe side. 🙄

Alright, so some people have voted in my poll that I posted live yesterday. It’ll be up for 1 week. I’m so glad you guys are enjoying my substack and are following on a daily basis. It was hard enough to get views. Things seem to be working out for the better and it’s all running smoothly… for now.

Let’s hope that I won’t be censored, suspended, shadow-banned, or banned completely from this platform. However, you just never know these days and there’s a lot of vindictive folks out there. Just know that if my page suddenly disappears off the face of the Earth that wasn’t my intention.

What to expect in the next coming days and weeks. I’ll be posting more notes and articles. I do post stories and chapters, but since hardly anyone reads or comments on those…it will be quite rare.

It really depends on how I feel to tell you the truth. Just know that my stories are NOT for the faint of heart and I discuss controversial topics. If I do post a chapter from my Nightmarish Reality Book Series, it’ll always have a disclaimer and a warning at the top for MA: Mature Audiences.

You’ll see this 18+ on all my stories and chapters from now on, some may be black, red, or a pink circle with this rating…

In addition, I will stay heavily involved with Trump, politics, political issues, social commentary, and so on. My substack page will mostly stay in the Humorous Political Section for now. Just know that there’s another side on here that’s in the realm of horror, fantasy, satire, and drama (mostly yaoi).

Maybe, I’ll just use my official website for my stories only and see if I can gain a following over there instead. I’ll have to pick which one is more important: political memes or my writing projects.

If you don’t like hearing about these kinds of topics or the subject matter is offensive to you please go somewhere else… or if you were expecting me to stay out of politics completely, you should Unsubscribe right now.

On the other side of the spectrum, if you hate horror stories and yaoi (which deals with male-to-male relationships), then you can also Unsubscribe to me as well. As you’ll be seeing both on this site. In fact, I may just do a Political Yaoi story for the hell of it just to piss some more people off.

Please, don’t say I didn’t warn you. I’m giving you all the warnings right now, so you can make an informed choice based on the information I’ve provided. No more having to explain myself from this point onward. Idiots who ignore this message and comment about being offended or “triggered” will be blocked.

I’ll be posting on my main site (www.nightmarishreality.com), including my sister site which isn’t open as of yet, but it will be… and that one’s called www.flashrenegade.com. It will deal with a new project of mine that I’ve been trying to finish since 2017.

In order to see any of my upcoming chapters and so on, you must be Subscribed to my official website and to my substack. Both are free to join. However, if you want to see more MA Content, that will only be available for a subscription fee on my main site. Or if you want, just buy my books on Amazon. That helps me out in so many ways, until I can get everything settled with costs and maintenance fees on my websites.

So if you’re not clear before, here’s a list of What To Expect On My Substack Blogs And Notes…

Political memes. Political comics. All politics. Trump and his administration. Stories and chapters in these following genres: horror, fantasy, satire, yaoi, and drama. Maybe even some yuri content too. We’ll see how that actually goes… I do have a busy life outside of substack. Believe it or not. Articles and blogs about stuff that interests me. Not catered to a “Modern Audience.” More mature content and themes. More cussing and no filter whatsoever. Warnings and disclaimers beforehand. Topics and subject matter NOT for the faint of heart!

If you didn’t know what Yaoi means, now you do. Stories dealing with male-to-male relationships. However, there’s no WOKE shit in it. I focus on relationships and story.

I will write another post explaining about the yaoi and yuri stories I intend to develop in the future. None of the shit you see in Western “Woke” Media. I hate the LGBT Agenda, the Trans cult, and so on.

There’s no SJW Cancer in my stories. Diversity yes, but diversity of opinions too. I’m not hiring no DEI (DIE) hires whatsoever either. I just want to focus on making good stories, that’s all.

So there ya go, everyone. Have a great day and take good care of yourselves.

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