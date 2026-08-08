Note - This is a free-style writing. Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get back in the habit of writing again.

This is a BL/Yaoi romance short story and splice of life kind of genre. If you don’t know what Yaoi means… it’s Male-to-Male relationships. The rating for this story is for Mature Audiences.

Min-soo dropped his stack of papers on the floor and tried to flee the Meeting room. He grabbed the door to the handle, but it was locked. Turning around in a panic, Min-soo soon realized he was trapped and there was no other way to escape.

“Please, don’t come any closer…” Min-soo whispered as tears fell from his eyes.

A taller man with short, black hair and grayish, blue eyes who was dressed in a black suit and green tie calmly approached him.

“Don’t do what?” the Boss asked. A faint smile crossed his lips.

“We’re supposed to be having a meeting soon…” Min-soo said, trying to unlock the door but it was of no use.

“Meeting? Ooh, that meeting…” the Boss said, in a soft tone. “Didn’t you get the updated memo? It’s cancelled today.”

A sweat drop trickled down Min-soo’s neck. “I-I should be going now…”

The Boss leaned over and placed his hand on the door, preventing Min-soo from ever leaving. “Who said you could go so soon?”

Min-soo gulped. “But there’s so much work to do and I-I have to finish it on time.”

“That’s adorable,” the Boss stated, smiling brightly. “Always thinking about work, especially at a time like this. Don’t you know who I am?”

Min-soo nodded in reply. “You’re my Boss…?”

The Boss’ eyes flickered with such amusement. “What’s my name, Min-soo?”

“I-I dunno…” Min-soo stated, bluntly. He was still fumbling with the door handle behind him.

The Boss rolled his eyes and shook his head at this bizarre answer.