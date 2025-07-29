Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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S.A. Dehnadi's avatar
S.A. Dehnadi
Jul 31, 2025Edited

I liked this coming of age theme. The self consciousness about the band’s name and themselves. Are they allowed to be this hot?!

I assume this is close to that YAOI style of story?

I imagined the boy to look like Curt Cobain or and the hotel owner to look like Trump. I guess I pictured them differently.

I’d love to read about the band perform!

I’m really enjoying this story.

Keep up the good work.

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3 replies by W.D. Lady and others
Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
Jul 29, 2025Edited

Constructive criticism, since you asked. Maybe it’s a Canadian thing, but we say “handy”:

“I guess, I’m not so worthless after all. I do come in hand from time to time.”

There was a famous comedy on TV called the Red Green Show. He always used to say: “If women don’t find you handsome, at least they can find you handy…” 😎

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