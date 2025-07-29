Note - This is a free-style writing.

Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again. Please feel free to read or leave a comment/suggestion… or if you have any questions for me, I’ll be grateful to hear any kind of feedback. :)

After having met the General Manager, Ivan Nicholson, the owner of the Grand Beach Hotel Resort, I was more nervous than anything.

Mom couldn’t stop talking about Ivan, blabbing on and on about how it was her dream to meet someone so rich and famous.

“I can’t believe this! I met him and he’s everything they described... such a beautiful, sophisticated man.”

She can’t be serious, can she? I thought.

The first guy Mom meets and she’s already infatuated by him.

Shaking my head at this, I didn’t want to believe my mother had fallen head over heels with the General Manager. Besides, what are the odds we’d run into him on this day? A million to one?

Was our fate sealed as soon as we met eye to eye? I didn’t think so and I didn’t know what I should be feeling after having seen him in person. He was a gorgeous man, that much was true from the looks of it. He had long, flowing blond hair and vivid sapphire eyes and dressed in an elegant, white suit and shoes. He sure looked like the wealthiest man in the world, but something about him turned me off right away.

I felt butterflies in my stomach as I replayed that image of him eyeing me up and down and how he whispered in my ear about getting to know me more; my mother led me back to the bus, where the guys were waiting for us.

“Adam, where have you been?” Marcus asked, stepping off the last steps and giving me a brief hug. “You okay, man?”

If only he knew what had just happened. But then again, maybe it was best if he wasn’t involved. I wouldn’t want some rumor going around the hotel that the General Manager had a dirty, little secret. I had been in enough trouble already.

It’s just been day one at this hotel and all I want to do is go to bed and forget it ever happened.

Marcus could sense that something was obviously wrong, but I pretended that everything was great and dandy.

“I’m good. Just went out to explore a little bit. Was so excited to be here.” I lied again, not letting my emotions seep through my words.

I didn’t want them to worry so much about me. I knew Marcus had like a sixth sense about how I was truly feeling at times; he was always so concerned about how I felt, because it would affect my musical performances and he didn’t want me to push myself too hard to the point of exhaustion.

Due to my perfectionism, I’d do dance routines nonstop until I nearly collapsed. My mother warned me many times that I needed to take it easy and give it a break sometimes, but somehow my performances were never good enough. It got so bad that I was nearly hospitalized; however, that was years ago. I’m older now and I know my limits of what I can and cannot do.

“Just make sure you don’t overdo it, buddy.” Marcus said, patting my back.

Shane and Richard both stepped out together, viewing the wide open spaces and then the beach.

“This is so cool. Let’s go to the beach!” Shane was so happy to be here he could hardly contain his excitement as he jumped up on top of me.

“C’mon man, let’s go swimming,” he said, pointing to the babes in bikinis. “The girls are so hot!”

“Ehem...” my mother interjected.

“What now?” Richard covered his mouth before he could say another word.

“Shane, you know I can’t swim... I’ll watch you guys from the sidelines.”

I hated the beach and I definitely hated the water. The thought of swimming and just being out in the sea, where roaming sharks could be lurking nearby. I did watch that Jaws movie, so I knew exactly where this was going.

Richard elbowed me in the side. “Are you serious, man? We hang out together all the time and we should have fun too. That’s what we’re here for. We should enjoy it while it lasts.”

For once, I had to agree with Richard as he grinned wildly like he was at a candy shop. His big, dark shades were still on his face, but he was still a cool and goofy nerd to me. It was like we were kids again, reliving those carefree days of playing outside for hours on end.

“Before you guys take another step, we need to get our luggage and keycards for our rooms. Adam, you and I will be sharing a room. The three of you will be sharing a two-bedroom together.”

“Aww man,” Shane said in disappointment that he wasn’t sleeping over with me.

“Sorry, Shane. Rules are rules.” I said, sighing in disbelief that I’d be sleeping in the same room as my mother when all I wanted to do was to get far away from the problem.

“Don’t worry, I’ll still come by and visit.” I put Shane down on the ground, since my back was hurting from having to carry him. I used to always give him piggyback rides when we were little... but now that we’ve grown, I wasn’t up to carrying him all over the place.

Marcus shrugged his shoulders. “We’ll get the luggage and meet you in the Lobby.”

“That’s a good plan. Let’s get going, Starlight Boys.”

Everyone cringed at the name of our band.

“Can we please change our name to something more manly?” Shane asked.

“Like what?” my mother asked.

“Something like Muscle Boys or Boys With Taste.”

I laughed out at the new title. “That’s horrible. I thought Starlight Boys was bad enough, but yeah... let’s just stick with this one, until we get a better one from a recording company.”

“Or 101 Degrees...” Richard suggested.

“God no. Please, we’ll think of something once we’re actually touring across the globe.” I said, trying to avoid anymore discussions of our brand name.

The guys awkwardly went back to the bus in silence and started picking up our bags. I followed after them, grabbed my backpack and my four wheeled suitcase.

I went outside, following my mother to the hotel once more and we went to a different entrance. The hotel was packed to capacity and we had to wait in a long line of over fifty people, just to check in at the Front Desk.

After an hour and a half of waiting, we were able to get our two separate rooms and keycards, including a map since we had no idea where anything was located. The Grand Beach Hotel had nearly three thousand rooms, a theater, a wine bar, a sushi bar, a club, five swimming pools, a cascading waterfall, seven restaurants, an aquarium, and a local grocery store to boot.

This five-star hotel was simply stunning in all its beauty. Whoever designed this building must’ve been one heck of an architect. They claimed that this hotel took over twenty-something years to be built, going through many remodeling designs so that it could be kept up to date with the latest trends and norms of the 21st Century.

I was impressed by the multiple glass chandeliers overhead, the sleek and modern furniture, and just the general layout of the interior. Everything here was so clean and spotless, like not even a speck of dust could be found on any of the tables. There was an army of housekeepers, workers, waiters/waitresses, cooks, guards, and janitors to keep this place going nonstop for 24/7 all year round.

I could only imagine the amount of money this place made. Not to mention, the upkeep and maintenance fees.

What would it take to run this place smoothly and efficiently? Like a well oiled machine that never winds down.

I started to ponder exactly how much Ivan Nicholson made in a year?

Probably enough to retire for a lifetime.

I’m sure the money went towards his family… and then some more for his kids and their kids, once they got older and had grandchildren of their own.

The amount of money and wealth on display was too much to bear, since I had nothing in my name whatsoever. To tell you the truth, my mother and I are completely broke. We’re so poor my mother had to rent an old mini-school bus, just so we can even come to Macro Island, Florida. I even had to help her clean it and even fine tune it, so it could have an air conditioner. We did so much work over the course of a few months, trying to put a piece of junk back together again.

Our efforts weren’t in vain and we were able to get that old bus a new paint job and running like new again.

I guess, I’m not so worthless after all. I do come in hand from time to time. What would my mother do without me?

I truly thought that my mother would be completely lost if she didn’t have me. But then again, she did have her own acting career. She had done that for ten years, until she got pregnant with me. Mom had to quit the business, since she wanted to be with my father, and she even gave up everything to have a family. Some days, I think about what may have actually happened to my real father… he died when I was five years old. My mother would often tell me that he had some unknown disease that I never even heard about.

Either way, it was just the two of us trying to survive out on our own. Would I eventually get my big opportunity here and make a breakthrough in the music industry? There were a lot of risks involved, coming here. Besides, time would only tell whether I made the correct decision or not... or maybe it all just depends on who you meet at the right time and place.

Copyrighted © 2022

CHARACTERS

Adam Starlight

Made with NightCafe.

Ivan Nicholson, The Fifth.

Made with NightCafe.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1 - The Grand Hotel

Chapter 2 - The First Encounter

Chapter 4 - The Soul In Your Eyes

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