Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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S.A. Dehnadi's avatar
S.A. Dehnadi
Jul 24, 2025Edited

I only read Chapter 2 so far but I loved it. The controlling mother, the confused and talented teen, the hotel manager I found somewhat unsettling. His name sounds Russian but he feels WASPy from old New England money being fifth of his kind. His whisper I also found concerning. What is going on in his mind?

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