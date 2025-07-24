Note - This is a free-style writing.

Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again. Please feel free to read or leave a comment/suggestion… or if you have any questions for me, I’ll be grateful to hear any kind of feedback. :)

As soon as the mini bus parked on the lot in front of the Grand Beach Hotel, I was the first one out of my seat.

“Adam, where are you going?” my mother asked, seemingly worried I’d do something reckless.

I ignored her pleas to return to the vehicle. “I need fresh air. Leave me alone.”

I got out of that air conditioned bus so fast, she couldn’t even stop me. The heat wave struck me like a ton of heavy bricks, but I didn’t give a shit.

God, I hate her already.

I had to get far away from my mother/manager. The tension in the air was suffocating and I didn’t want to be in the same space with her anymore. She could be so unbearable at times, telling me that the only way to get ahead in life was to get rid of Mia, my best friend since I was ten and my high school sweetheart, who I had planned on marrying as soon as I turned eighteen and enrolled into college.

Except… there was one thing standing in our way. Was it really my mother? Or was it just me being so hesitant and unpredictable? My behavior could be erratic at times.

I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life; I hadn’t picked a career, like Engineering or Science. I hated school with a raging passion. All I wanted to do was sing and dance my life away; that’s all I was really good at. Performing on stage seemed to be my life, and yet I actually hated it. I had issues with anxiety and depression, so right off the bat I didn’t take to it like some of the younger celebrities, who performed when they were five years old. Some days, I felt like a fish out of water.

It was Mia who got me into it; we’d practice dancing together after school and then there was that one time she had me signing up for theater classes. She got me into this whole mess.

I just wanted to stop thinking for once and clear my head of these thoughts. As soon as I reached the entrance, I noticed the huge water fountains and a circular shaped road where numerous black cars were driving up, and random people were just stepping out. This hotel probably had a thousand rooms or more, and I could only speculate that maybe there would be some celebrities at this music festival, checking out the new talent.

Is that what I am now? Just a walking target? I thought, thinking the worst. What if I attract some perverted psycho at my performance? How would I know?

My mother/manager basically fed me to the wolves to fend for myself. I had heard horror stories from a couple of friends that said some of these Big Wigs in black, luxury cars only cared about one thing: Money.

I couldn’t see myself with a recording company and I didn’t feel like I could handle that type of stress and pressure. I’d be force to sing certain songs only approved by executives and perform on the whim of a top corporation.

That wasn’t my dream in life. I didn’t want to deal with all that paperwork and signing contract after contract, where I’d have to sell my soul to the Devil to make a quick buck or two. There must be a simpler life, away from the drama and nonsense of tabloids and celebrity status.

I just wanted to be me. That was it. But could my mother even understand that? Of course not. She wanted me to do all these things now and accomplish fame and fortune before I reached the age of twenty-five. By then, I’d be too old as she called it. Even thirty she said was retirement age for most singers and performers. Many boy bands didn’t get that far or some would be so consumed with drugs, depression, and alcohol, they’d die young by the time they reached their thirties.

I didn’t want my boys going through that. Shane was naive and gullible for his age. He was far too trusting of certain adults. I knew Marcus and Richard could easily fall into that trap, since they were so easily convinced by my mother that this could be our next big gig.

As soon as I reached the double glass sliding doors, I stepped into the hotel. The air was so cool and refreshing. I stood there soaking it all in while taking a deep breath. I had to cool down or I’d overheat. I didn’t want to be sweating through my jacket, but I felt the need to take it off and keep on my black shirt, which was slightly see-through.

I was wearing my cross necklace given to me by my girlfriend, Mia, who was also a Christian, and it was underneath my shirt gleaming in the light.

I got a few stares from the security guards, but they kept their distance from me as I unbuttoned my jacket. It wasn’t long before a man in a white suit stepped forward and I was staring face to face with someone, who had bluish eyes and golden hair that went past his shoulders.

“And who are you?” he asked, in a curious tone.

I looked at him like I was a baby deer in headlights. “Um... I–I…”

I didn’t know what to say.

“I don’t recall seeing you before,” he asked, tilting his head and handing me his white coat.

Wait... did he actually think I was one of the doormens… or a bellboy or something?

Little did I realize that I was standing right beside the front door of incoming traffic and in front of the head desk, where they were collecting people’s coats and jackets.

“I’m not a fucking servant!” I shouted. “I’m here to perform at the music festival.”

He was surprised by my foul language and then he just smiled at me.

“Really now?”

“Yes, and who the fuck are you anyway?”

He chuckled lightly to himself and as security was coming towards me, he stopped them with his hand. “I happen to be the GM of this hotel.”

“The GM? What?” I asked, not knowing what he meant.

“I’m the General Manager. My name is Ivan Nicholson The Fifth and owner of every Grand Beach Hotel resort in the world, which includes 50 brands and 7,500 properties in 150 countries and territories.”

“Whoa, that’s a lot!” Was the only thing I could say after he introduced himself to me. I felt very stupid after that, having insulted the General Manager on literally the first day of coming here.

“May I ask how old you are? You seem quite immature.”

He hit me hard in the gut. “Um...eighteen...sir,” I lied through my teeth.

I blushed, not knowing what else to do and standing around like a complete idiot did me no favors either. My mother came storming through the door, screaming out my name in public. Again.

“ADAM! WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING?”

She was so upset with me as she pulled me aside so quick I didn’t know how to respond.

“You don't wander off like that. This is a huge hotel and you could’ve gotten lost. You’re in big trouble, young man.” She was making a scene in front of everyone, like always.

I put my head down in shame and almost lost it as my eyes started to feel watery.

Don’t cry, don't cry. It was all I was thinking as I closed my eyes. All I wanted to do was to get away from her and have some time alone to think for once.

“Excuse me.” Ivan stepped forward, in between me and my mother/manager.

My mother noticed his expensive clothes as he offered a handshake to her.

“And you are?” she asked.

“My name is Ivan Nicholson, The Fifth.”

My mother gasped at this response. “Oh, my God. I’m so sorry for my son’s confusion.”

“This is your son?” he asked, looking me over with his bright eyes.

I gave him this blank stare as if to state, “How dare you check me out, like I’m a fucking piece of meat.”

“Yes, Adam is my Starlight. The star of his own group, the Starlight Boy Band. We’re both here for the Star Music Festival. Adam’s a singer and dancer and he and his co-workers will be performing tonight. I’m his boss and manager.”

She’s doing that thing again... I stood there in silence, hoping this embarrassment would finally end.

“That's incredible. I hope to see your performance then. I’m truly honored we could meet like this.” Ivan bowed gracefully.

Is this dude for real? There’s no way in Hell this guy is a general manager of this hotel and all those other things he said. He’s way too nice and charming.

Why didn’t he kick me out the first moment I cursed him out?

Ivan shook my mother’s hand and then turned toward me, stretching his hand out. I didn’t shake it and ignored him.

He lowered his hand. “Well... it was a pleasure, and I will see you again real soon. Adam...” he smirked at me in a casual, condescending way.

Yes, there you are. You’re a patronizing asshole just like all those other assholes, who think they’re high and mighty. With your million dollar hotel, big fancy cars, expensive suits, and name brands.

Ivan then touched my shoulder ever so gently and leaned over, whispering in my ear. “I would like to know more about you, Adam, and see all your talents. You’re quite beautiful to me, even though you’re a little rough around the edges.”

I raised my brow with some misgivings. “You sure ‘bout that? I’m not some little, exotic parakeet––I’m more like a wild tiger, ready to strike at any given moment.”

“How cute... I do love a challenge.” he laughed at my remark and then calmly strolled away, eyeing me up and down.

My mother, who was clueless as to what was going on, waved goodbye to him. Ivan’s security guards followed behind him every step of the way as he went toward the hallway and down a flight of stairs.

Why the fuck does a general manager need that much security anyway? I wondered, watching him leave with a crowd of large men.

I mean, Ivan was freaking tall and had large broad shoulders too. But damn. This was ridiculous.

Why so much security? And why does he want to know more about me? That’s just plain creepy.

Ivan was like six feet tall and I doubt anyone would be after him with his intimidating stature and well chiseled body.

The man had everything at his fingertips, the world even, and he could buy friends and buy love and whatever he wanted at any given time or day, so why did he look that interested in me?

Copyrighted © 2022

CHARACTERS

Adam Starlight

Made with NightCafe.

Ivan Nicholson, The Fifth.

Made with NightCafe.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1 - The Grand Hotel

Chapter 3 - The First Encounter

Chapter 4 - The Soul In Your Eyes

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and The Yaoi Place.

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