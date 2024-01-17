Note - This is a free-style writing.

Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again. Please feel free to read or leave a comment/suggestion… or if you have any questions for me, I’ll be grateful to hear any kind of feedback. :)

“The Grand Beach Hotel is the largest hotel in Marco Island Florida. It’s just a short ride from the Florida Everglades and close to Naples. The Gulf Coast offers many luxury resorts, beautiful beaches, and unspoiled parks,” I said, reading from the brochure.

My mother (so-called boss/manager) turned around in her seat, behind our bus driver, and gave me a look of surprise. “Oh, you’re up early. For once in your life.”

I gave her a quirky smile and sighed. “This place we’re going to better be good, Boss. Having us in this bus for four hours, isn’t exactly what I call fun.”

“Did you just call me Boss?”

“What am I supposed to call you, again?”

My mother lightly smacked my face in a playful manner. "Mother would be better. Or should I start calling you by your stage name? My Starlight Adam.”

I cringed at the thought of her calling me that. “Ew, stop it!”

She laughed at me and shook her head.

My mother then faced the front and talked to our bus driver. “How much longer?”

“We’re almost there...another fifteen minutes, ma’am,” he said, in a polite tone.

I glanced back at my boys, my three friends since childhood, who would be joining me on this musical tour of sorts. This was our first road trip and music venture out of the comfort of home and school in Virginia. Florida was so hot and humid, not like other places.

Shane with his spiky, blond hair was out cold and slightly drooling; he was snoring loudly on Marcus’ left shoulder. Marcus, who was African American, had his dreadlocks up in ponytail and had a bit of a trimmed goatee and bulging biceps. He too was fast asleep.

How the hell can they both sleep like that? I thought, raising my eyebrow.

I ended up poking them both in the face, mostly their foreheads, but they didn’t even move an inch.

To think Marcus was only nineteen while Shane was seventeen and a half, who had a much smaller physique and was skinny as heck. But I could see some small muscles forming on Shane’s body, but he’d have to work a lot harder––maybe twice as much than Marcus to build up his chest, arm, and leg strength.

Richard, who had coffee tanned skin, and wearing dark shades, was just chilling in the back seat. He was another one of my friends and back-up singers/dancers, and the only one wide awake, listening to his IPod headphone set.

He was bobbing his head up and down, not giving a single fuck about the world around him. If we were burning down in flames in a huge fiery explosion, he’d still not give a damn. That was what I liked about him. When Richard noticed me staring at him with my blue-green eyes, he suddenly gave me a thumbs up. I winked back at him.

Richard never really spoke much anyway. He was always kind of soft-spoken, but he was a very talented singer and had a cool temperament to work with. He was just more laidback than most people would believe and had never argued with anyone, not even my mother could figure him out.

My mother took a brush from her bag and grabbed my collar, trying to fix my short jet-black hair. “Make sure you look good out there, sweetie.”

I rolled my eyes at her. “Ma, please... it’s embarrassing having you brush my hair in public. I’m freaking eighteen years old.”

“Hey! Watch your language, young man. You’re seventeen and a half.”

I sighed out in frustration. “One day your boy is going to have to grow up and fly away from the nest...”

“I understand that, sweetie. But for now...you’re still my baby boy.”

I folded my arms in disgust and closed my eyes. “Ugh. My dignity is on the line.”

“Stop trying to grow up so fast. Being an adult isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. Believe me.”

“The sooner I get away from you, the better,” I whispered, not listening to a word she just said.

“What was that?”

“Nothing...” I said, putting my hands down and trying to force a smile. She always said my smile was what made the girls adore me.

“Don’t be so cynical. You’re too young for that.”

My mother continued brushing my wavy, short hair despite all my efforts to get away from her. She told me to stop acting like a spoiled-brat.

“Fine...do what you want.” I leaned over and allowed my mother to check my jacket and clothes.

“You look so much like your father.”

“Please, stop saying that.”

“Adam, you’re handsome. You’re lucky you have such good looks. Just don’t let it get to your head now.”

“I’ll try not to... but someone is always fixing my hair and checking my outfits every five minutes.”

“I just want you to look good for your performances. Maybe you’ll get picked up by a recording company.”

“What if I don’t want to be picked up by a recording company?”

“Don’t start with me. You think Mia cares about your future?”

Here we go again... I thought. First thing on her mind is my girlfriend, Mia.

“You think having a wife and kids is going to get you very far in life, without a job? You need a career, honey. This is your best opportunity to get spotted by a talent agency and maybe you could make some good money doing what you love, which is singing and dancing.”

I narrowed my eyes in anger. “So, I have to sacrifice Mia just to get ahead in life?”

“I didn’t mean it that way. But Mia shouldn’t be your main focus.”

“You do know Mia can sing and dance as well as anyone... that she basically taught me how to dance and perform and that’s how I got into this, right?”

“I understand that sweetie, but you need to focus on you first.”

“I couldn’t have done all of this without Mia.”

“Adam, let’s not get into another argument. I don’t want you getting upset like last time.”

I kept my mouth shut, because I feared that she wouldn’t talk to me throughout our entire trip. We were staying at the hotel for about a week, but we wouldn’t be there alone. There would thousands of other talented newbies and performers at this one hotel.

We were heading to the biggest music festival in the world, where we could sing and perform all day long, and maybe get spotted or win some awards. They had it every year at this particular hotel, but we figured we’d try our luck, since me and the boys had always been in Stagecraft Theatre.

I’ve been doing dance routines and duets at the fruitful age of ten from classical musicals such as West Side Story, Oklahoma, and Singing In The Rain.

The sooner this trip is over, the better... I thought, regretting my decision to even come here.

Copyrighted © 2022

CHARACTERS

Adam Starlight

Made with NightCafe.

Ivan Nicholson, The Fifth.

Made with NightCafe.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 2 - The First Encounter

Chapter 3 - Once In A Lifetime

Chapter 4 - The Soul In Your Eyes

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and The Yaoi Place.

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