A Breeze of Love (2023)

Only 8 episodes long, this mini TV series from South Korea is about two childhood friends, who meet again in college. The story evolves around Do-Hyun, who's the captain of a basketball team and he's preparing for the championship… until one of his teammates gets seriously injured.

This messes up his chances of even being able to accomplish his dreams. Dong-Wook, who is Do-Hyun's first childhood love, all a sudden returns and is now taking classes at the university. Wook is very cold and distant to everyone he meets.

The reason for this is because he suffers from severe and chronic insomnia. He basically lives his entire life in a complete haze and he's miserable due to lack of sleep. Of course, no one knows about his real condition and has no idea that Wook keeps a sleep diary to record his disorder.

However the team manager, Hye-In, asks Wook if he can help the basketball team out since they are one man short. Wook meets face-to-face with Hyun and decides to help them under one condition only.

Hyun must move in with him, but after hearing this nonsense Hyun refuses to do so. So they instead have a bet. If Wook can score and win one game of basketball against Hyun, then he'll accept the main deal.

Each episode is about 16 minutes long, so I won't spoil everything for you. I really like this short drama and all the characters are interesting and it's not a bad story whatsoever. If you enjoy a sweet mini series this one might be in your alley. I have to give credit where credit is due. The scenes and cinematography is beautiful.

If you enjoy watching the slice of life genre, this one is really good on every level. I was surprised they actually put effort into this series. Most Western dramas that are this short have horrible cinematography or they waste their budget on too much special effects or pushing an agenda.

Why can't writers and directors focus on characters and making a compelling story for everyone? This is why the majority of Asian shows/films are so much superior in terms of storytelling, along with better acting, editing, and pacing.

Unfortunately, Hollywood doesn't see the Asian and International Market as a highly skilled competitor. If I was a producer or director in California, I'd be very nervous right now and taking notes of these shorter dramas.

Even these series in Asia are better quality than the crap they produce in America. You see where I'm going with this? Anyhoo, my final score for this mini drama is an A+.

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