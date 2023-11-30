Welcome To The World of Dark Horrors…

Through me you pass into the city of woe:

Through me you pass into eternal pain:

Through me among the people lost for aye.



Justice the founder of my fabric mov'd:

To rear me was the task of power divine,

Supremest wisdom, and primeval love.



Before me things create were none, save things

Eternal, and eternal I endure.

All hope abandon ye who enter here.

~ from Dante’s Divine Comedy

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The Nightmare Never Ends

A collection of past blogs, short stories, social commentary, and reviews. A world full of dark horrors, but it also has some flashes of hope and light. This dream to unlock what I’ve been trying to create has been ongoing for years.

There were many ups and downs, years of sadness, one disappointment after another…however, the vision still lives on. We’re just a tiny speck in the universe that’s full of possibilities and we’re not limited to one’s imagination.

W.D. Lady also has another site for her dark and satirical works called, The Nightmare Never Ends. You can visit her blogs, which are still in progress.